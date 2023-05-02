Marriage Equality Hearings: Queer Terms You May Have Heard And What They Mean

5. Contrary to popular belief, transgender is often used as an umbrella term. This is why identities like nonbinary and genderfluid also fall under the transgender spectrum.

Fun fact: People often use the term 'transgender' as a noun which is both incorrect and dehumanizing. The term is an adjective for a person’s gender identity and the correct usage would be 'trans man’, ‘trans woman’ or ‘transgender people’ to name a few.

6. Speaking of umbrella terms, queer is also one and it denotes sexual and gender identities outside of the cisgender-heterosexual binary. While the term was originally used as a homophobic slur, a majority of the community has since reclaimed it.

7. When we speak about binaries, conversations around the topic of heteronormativity are important. Heteronormativity refers to the problematic mindset that being straight or heterosexual is both the default and a superior identity.