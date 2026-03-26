Activist Kalki Subramaniam Resigns From NCTP In Protest of Transgender Bill 2026

Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam has resigned from her role as Member and Southern States Representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), effective immediately. Her resignation follows the government’s decision to pass the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha without consulting the Council or its community representatives.
According to Maktoob Media, Kalki Subramaniam addressed her resignation letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar on 25 March 2026. She stated that her decision was prompted by the lack of formal consultation with herself and other NCTP members regarding the Amendment Bill, which she described as undermining the Council’s purpose.
In her letter, Subramaniam wrote, “It is with a heavy heart, yet a clear conscience, that I formally submit my resignation from my position as a Member and the Southern States Representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), effective immediately.” She further explained that her primary mandate as a statutory representative was to advise the government on legislation affecting transgender lives, and the absence of consultation rendered her position untenable as coverage revealed.
Subramaniam highlighted that the Bill, in its current form, is considered “regressive by the very people it seeks to govern,” based on her interactions with transgender and intersex communities across southern states and the country. She stated, “The consensus is absolute: this Bill is seen as a step backward for our fundamental rights to self-identification and dignity.”
“I cannot, in good faith, continue to hold a seat at a table where our collective voice has been silenced on a matter of such existential importance. My first and final loyalty lies with the people I represent,” Subramaniam wrote in her resignation letter.
Her resignation comes amid ongoing protests and debates regarding the Transgender Amendment Bill 2026. Reporting indicated that the Bill’s introduction has triggered significant responses from the transgender community and allied groups, who have raised concerns about the lack of participatory processes in legislative changes affecting their rights.
Subramaniam’s letter also referenced her initial experience of “mutual respect and a shared vision for an inclusive India” while working with the Ministry, but noted that the recent developments had created an “untenable position.” She concluded her letter by stating, “I choose to stand in solidarity with my community” as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.