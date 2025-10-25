Extortion, Hindutva, Faction Wars: Behind Suicide Attempt by MP's Trans Persons

Amid ongoing initiatives to bring transgender persons into India’s social and economic mainstream, a recent incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has yet again exposed the complex realities of life inside the city’s kinnar deras and the fierce power struggles within them.

It began with panic and disbelief. On 15 October, 24 members of a transgender faction led by Guru Sapna Haji in Indore's Nandlalpura area consumed phenyl in an attempt to end their lives. While initial reports dubbed the incident as "bizarre", claiming it to be the result of two feuding factions, the reality on ground was different.

The mass suicide attempt came in the wake of alleged harassment by Sapna, the nayak (head) of the Nandlalpura kinnar dera, and her supporters. Soon after news of the incident spread, Sapna was arrested, while her alleged associate, Raja Hashmi, went missing. Hashmi, a dholak (percussion instrument) accompanist, was accused by local members of being the "mastermind" harassing kinnars of the dera and extorting money from them.