'Transgender Rights Must Not Become Illusory': Rajasthan HC On Trans Bill

The Bench described the notification as an exercise in form without substance, stating that it conferred no real reservation and merely reiterated what had already been declared by the Supreme Court. The court directed the state to conduct a comprehensive study through a committee including senior officials, social activists, and transgender community representatives to assess compounded marginalisation and recommend measures for substantive equality. Reporting indicated that, until a policy decision is made, transgender persons from SC/ST/SEBC/OBC/open categories should receive 3% additional weightage in selection and admission processes for state posts and educational institutions.