When Rahul Gandhi took to the podium at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi earlier this week, he did so not as the Leader of the Opposition, but as a son who grew up witnessing a relationship of love between his parents.

There was something so ordinary, and yet so extraordinary, in hearing a mainstream politician in India speak candidly about his parents’ romance. How his mother would sit on his father’s lap. How strange he found it as a child to realise that this wasn’t how parents behaved in most other households. How years later, he took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents had first met. The word “girlfriend”, dropped so casually, was as striking as the anecdote itself.