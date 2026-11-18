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When Rahul Gandhi took to the podium at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi earlier this week, he did so not as the Leader of the Opposition, but as a son who grew up witnessing a relationship of love between his parents.
There was something so ordinary, and yet so extraordinary, in hearing a mainstream politician in India speak candidly about his parents’ romance. How his mother would sit on his father’s lap. How strange he found it as a child to realise that this wasn’t how parents behaved in most other households. How years later, he took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents had first met. The word “girlfriend”, dropped so casually, was as striking as the anecdote itself.
We are a country obsessed with the institution of marriage. We police who marries whom, spend lakhs on weddings, obsess over lineage, and wonder what is wrong with someone who is not married by the age of 30. Yet, conversations about what actually makes up a marriage—love, romance, intimacy, desire—remain largely missing in public life.
Unsurprisingly, Rahul Gandhi's speech invited sharply different responses. On one hand, many have been gushing about his candour, describing it as a breath of fresh air. “Refreshing” is a word that came up repeatedly because even if Rahul’s words were rehearsed, they did not sound like it.
But, as expected, the remarks also invited ridicule and moral policing from the right-wing trolls and political leaders alike.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Rahul’s speech ‘embarrassing’. A vile article in OpIndia declared that romance could be postponed to more private spaces and asked the Gandhi scion to spare the details of his parents' love life, especially when he was in his 50s.
So naturally, a politician—a prime ministerial candidate, at that—speaking candidly about his mother sitting in his father’s lap or casually mentioning a girlfriend disrupts this script.
But it is not entirely out of character from Rahul’s recent politics. From Mohabbat ki Dukaan to the recent “Smash the Patriarchy" speech, Gandhi is embracing a language that has been missing from our political dictionary.
Whether or not the remarks at the book launch were candid or part of a carefully thought-out strategy is another question. This could very well be a deliberate strategy to be seen as more relatable to the Gen Z, particularly at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had visible setbacks with large sections of this demographic joining in the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
In a country where inter-faith and inter-caste couples face ostracism, harassment, and even honour killings, conversations about a relationship that crossed not just religious and cultural boundaries but geographical ones too, can seem almost surreal.
Why wouldn't there be public outrage over love? Over the last few decades, we have been policed on what we eat, what we wear, what we watch, who we watch. Policing affection was inevitable.
Many Indians experience a quiet cultural jolt on their first trip abroad, watching couples show affection on a subway platform or park bench without anyone blinking twice. Back home, the same actions between consenting adults will be enough to invite lectures from strangers, harassment from vigilante groups, and even a beating from the police. In the land of the Kamasutra, affection is considered a “Western” import.
This is not just anecdotal. The 2025 Status of Policing in India Report, published by Common Cause and Lokniti-CSDS, found that one in 10 police personnel believe that couples displaying affection in public places should be detained. Ten percent said they would shout at them publicly, while 10 percent said they would detain them at a police station to teach them a lesson.
For decades, Sonia Gandhi has been discussed through several identities: the foreign-born woman who entered the Nehru-Gandhi family, the political outsider, the widow, the Congress president, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's mother.
Asked why she chose to write the memoir now, Sonia spoke about the many stories and untruths woven around her family over the years. The book, she said, was perhaps a way of putting across her own feelings and hoping that people would be open to listening to her story, too.
Beneath the discomfort of Rahul's speech lies a deeper patriarchal unease—the inability to process the idea of a 79-year-old woman having had a romantic life.
But at this book launch, she was also presented as a woman who fell in love, was loved, and remembers that love. As Rahul tells her Rajiv loved her and would have been proud of her, she mouths, “Of course. I know that.”