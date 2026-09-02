Modi, Rahul & the Road to 2029: What Surveys Tell us and What They Don't

The recent Mood of the Nation survey by India Today and CVoter brought out an interesting paradox: a decline in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity hasn't led to an equal increase in the appeal for Rahul Gandhi. But the BJP's losses appear to have led to gains for the Congress.

As Prime Minister choice, preference for PM Modi declined from 55 percent to 49 percent between January and August 2026, Rahul Gandhi stayed unchanged at 27 percent. However, seat projection for BJP fell by 24 seats while it increased by 26 for the Congress. The gap between the two parties still remains substantial with the BJP's seat projection at 261 and the Congress at 106.

So why isn't a fall in PM Modi's popularity leading to a corresponding increase in Rahul Gandhi's popularity but a fall in the BJP's numbers are leading to an increase in those of the Congress?

And what does this trend mean in the run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections?

We'll answer these questions in this piece.