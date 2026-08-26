Must Rahul Gandhi be a 'Perfect' Feminist Before We Listen to Him?

He also invoked the Manusmriti’s prescription that women remain under the authority of their fathers, husbands, and sons, insisting that a woman belongs to nobody but herself.

While demanding greater accountability from people in positions of greater power is rarely a bad thing, the particular standard of accountability being demanded here begins to look less like feminist scrutiny and more like political purity, raising the question of whether feminists can, in fact, afford such a reaction at a juncture when the consequences of India’s political direction are already being felt most acutely by those with the least insulation from power.

The erosion of democratic institutions is not an abstract constitutional concern for everyone equally; its costs are borne disproportionately by people whose caste, class, religion, gender, or economic position already leaves them with less power to resist the state.

When political power is this unevenly distributed, insisting that an Opposition leader must first satisfy an immaculate feminist standard before his interventions can be acknowledged risks turning feminism into a politics of abstraction.