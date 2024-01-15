The Maldivian Tilt Towards China is a New and Irksome Reality for India

Xi Jinping and Mohamed Muizzu.
China’s Indian Ocean footprint was visibly enhanced with the elevation of its ties with the diminutive Maldives to that of a 'strategic partnership' during the five-day (8-12 January) state visit of the newly elected President Mohamed Muizzu to Beijing. On top of that, Muizzu on 14 January formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island nation by 15 March.
New Delhi, which has had a robust bilateral relationship with Male for the last five decades, is on the backfoot, exacerbated by a tenacious anti-India sentiment in the Maldives, most recently manifested in the intemperate references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The prevailing simmer in India and the discord with the new government in Male is likely to be aggravated by Muizzu's visit to China.
The joint statement issued on 11 January in Beijing noted, "The two sides share the view that as changes of the world, our times and history unfold, the strategic significance of China-Maldives relations has become more prominent. The two sides agree to elevate China-Maldives relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, better leverage the political guidance of high-level engagement, expand practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, strengthen collaboration on international and multilateral affairs, enhance the well-being of the two peoples, and work toward a China-Maldives community with a shared future."
The symbolism of Chinese President Xi Jinping receiving his Maldivian counterpart in Beijing is significant at many levels.
A glance at the map of the Indian Ocean will illustrate the manner in which the location of the Maldives provides a crucial link for China to maintain and sustain its presence in one of the more vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC).
As a major trading nation, China is highly dependent on these SLOCs in the Indian Ocean for its exports and imports. More critically, China imports considerable quantities of hydrocarbons, and in 2023, the daily average was 11.4 million barrels of crude oil per day (million barrels per day). This figure is expected to increase throughout the year with Beijing seeking to increase its economic growth after a post-Covid slump.
Most of this oil is shipped from the Red Sea/Persian Gulf through the Malacca Strait towards China.
This was a period when China was yet to acquire the maritime and naval profile it now has. It may be recalled that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships did not transit through the Malacca into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Forays into the IOR were few and far between.
However, the Somali piracy attacks of 2007-8 provided the catalyst for China to send its naval ships into the IOR, and since then, there has been a continuous PLAN presence in this region.
The strategic partnership with the Maldives will help Beijing realise its long-term maritime aspirations – unfettered access to the IOR and being able to maintain a sustained and substantive presence in these waters.
This aspect has relevance for India in particular and the other major interlocutors such as the US and Japan among others. It is evident that China has internalised the tenets of maritime strategy.
Given the extent that it is hobbled by the political geography of the western Pacific, it is commendable that Beijing, which exudes the strategic culture of a land power, has displayed steely resolve in its rapid transformation towards becoming a Two-Ocean Navy (Pacific and Indian) – an exigency that seemed unlikely a mere 20 years ago.
In the September 2023 election, the Maldivian PNC (Peoples National Congress) pursued an 'India Out’ campaign and won by a margin of 54 per cent with the Opposition garnering 46 per cent of the vote.
Muizzu's preference for China over India is a new and irksome reality for India and the next government in Delhi will have to objectively review and re-wire its bilateral relationship with Male and the local population. It is not that there is no goodwill for India in the Maldives. Many citizens recall the critical help provided by Delhi over the years - from dealing with a mercenary coup attempt (1988) to the tsunami rescue effort (2004), and the more recent drinking water crisis that was averted by timely action taken by India.
The anti-India amber lights have been flashing in the Maldives for more than a decade. Regrettably, Delhi was not as nimble and astute as it ought to have been in preempting such trends. The island nation has a predominantly Muslim population and since 9/11 and the global war on terror, the Maldives has had a higher incidence of Islamic radicalisation despite its small population (5.21 lakhs).
Smaller regional states will seek to pit India and China against each other, and the political party in power may act in a manner that is inimical to Delhi’s abiding interests. Preventing this from becoming an intractable domestic binary, be it in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, or Nepal, is an Indian foreign policy imperative.
India’s aspirations towards achieving a major power status and its credibility as a dependable partner revolve around the extended South Asian region, and the IOR is integral to this template. Delhi must overcome its traditional sea-blindness. The Maldives' tilt towards China is a bellwether.
