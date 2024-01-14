Amid Row, Prez Muizzu Asks India To Withdraw Military Personnel from Maldives

Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu on Sunday, 14 January formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island nation by 15 March, The Hindu has reported.

The move a comes a day after Muizzu returned from his five-day visit to China. On Saturday, he told reporters that Maldives might be a small country “but this doesn’t give them the license to bully us.”

The SunOnline newspaper quoted Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, as saying that Maldives has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by 15 March.

This comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives over social media posts by the latter country’s ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an apparent jibe at India, earlier today Muizzu said, "We aren't in anyone's backyard...This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This (Indian) Ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," a Maldives-based online news portal reported.