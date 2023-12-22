Telecommunications Bill, 2023: Of the State, By the State, and For the State

This Bill says that telecom also covers a wide range of services that use the internet such as messaging, calling, and video conferencing. These would obviously involve the transmission of text, audio, or video by wire, radio, or optical fibre.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would like to define radio transmission rather broadly – as something that is over and beyond towers and satellites and covers the internet. It is interesting that everyone wants to grab internet services and the lucrative OTT (over-the-top) sector.

The Ministry of Information Technology governs it under the IT Act, but in 2020, it had to frame rules that empowered the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take over a critical part of its kingdom that relates to digital and social media transmission.

That Ministry is now coming up with a Broadcasting Bill that would authorise it to control an even larger swathe of the internet and OTT. So, we shall now have three ministries (two under the same minister) that will fight for the same internet and for controlling OTT.