New Telecom Bill Divides: Telcos Cheer Legislation but Rights Groups Sound Alarm

"The Telecommunication Bill, 2023 makes significant departures from its 2022 counterpart [...] We're unsure about the roots of these changes, since the Department of Telecommunications never published the consultation comments," the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said.

Ambiguous definitions: "The definition of "telecom service" in the 2023 Bill is much shorter & doesn't mention the entities to whom the Act will apply to. The current ambiguous definitions do not make it explicitly clear that internet services (messaging, email, etc.) do not come under its ambit," IFF pointed out.

The Bill has left details to be prescribed or notified afterwards at 46 different parts.

No more anonymity? "The 2023 Bill exacerbates privacy invading provisions such as the obligation of any authorised entity, as notified by the Union government, to identify the person to whom it provides telecom services, through use of any verifiable biometric based identification “as may be prescribed,"" IFF said.