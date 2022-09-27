India’s Draft Telecom Bill 2022: A New Ploy To Justify Surveillance & Shutdown?

As far as leading the world goes, Indians suffer more internet blackouts than citizens of any other nation of today. India is indeed the internet shutdown capital of the world, with at least 683 shutdowns in the decade since 2012, according to internetshutdowns.in which tracks suspension of services. In the last five years, since 2018, India has suffered at least 543 shutdowns. That amounts to over a 100 internet blackouts annually.

The draft telecom bill provides a clear legal provision for the suspension of internet services in chapter 6. Internet access has often been suspended on flimsy grounds such as to prevent cheating while conducting examinations to democratic protests taking place in an area.

Under Clause 24(2), on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety, the Central Government or a State Government can order the suspension of communication services on any telecom network can be suspended. Internet shutdowns are a threat to an open and free internet and also cause immense economic losses amounting to billions of dollars.



In conclusion, the draft Bill in its present form, while vague on certain provisions, points towards the general direction in which the Centre wants to take telecom sector and its regulation. The Bill is open for comments till 20 October and a long path followed before it reaches the Parliament. However, as India embarks on its amritkaal phase with liberation from colonial mindset as one if its five resolves, the Bill would do well to heed it.

(Sushovan Sircar is an independent journalist. He tweets @Maha_Shoonya. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)