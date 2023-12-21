Telecommunications Bill 2023 Clears Both Houses With No Clarity on OTT Services

The contentious Telecommunications Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 December, bringing India one step closer to having a revamped legislative architecture for telecommunication in the country.
Next, President Droupadi Murmu would have to sign the legislation into law. A day ago, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with minimum debate as two-thirds of the Opposition have been suspended from the Lower House.
Even the Rajya Sabha saw a total of 45 MPs being suspended over alleged misconduct, leaving only 49 Opposition MPs sitting in the Upper House.
At the outset, the Telecom Bill proposes to repeal and replace three "outdated" existing Acts. However, the 46-page legislation has led to fears of mass surveillance and threats to online privacy among digital rights activists and organisations.
The Telecom Bill has attracted significant attention for two main reasons:
The inclusion of online platforms such as WhatsApp under the same regulatory umbrella as telecom companies, though there is still some confusion looming over this aspect of the legislation.
The sweeping powers given to the State, including powers to intercept or block messages between any persons relating to "any particular subject" in the event of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety.
To brush up on the important provisions of the Telecom Bill, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)