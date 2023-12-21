Telecommunications Bill 2023 Clears Both Houses With No Clarity on OTT Services

The contentious Telecommunications Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 December, bringing India one step closer to having a revamped legislative architecture for telecommunication in the country.

Next, President Droupadi Murmu would have to sign the legislation into law. A day ago, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with minimum debate as two-thirds of the Opposition have been suspended from the Lower House.

Even the Rajya Sabha saw a total of 45 MPs being suspended over alleged misconduct, leaving only 49 Opposition MPs sitting in the Upper House.