Takes Two to Tango: INDIA Bloc's TV News Anchor Boycott Shows Bias Against Bias

If you compare the lot with those who were earlier said to be speaking for the Congress party or its worldview, what we see is a contrast in styles as well as the agenda on which news shows are being focused.

The right-wingers are decidedly shrill, loud, and interrogatory in a style that resembles the backroom of a police detention centre than a courtroom of hushed silences in which lawyers, prosecutors, and witnesses speak in measured tones before a learned judge. This is more like a harangue by the media than a trial.

In contrast, the celebrity anchors now past their prime used words and phrases and emphasis on criticism rather than decibel-laden sweeping statements in which verdicts come ahead of examination. They still do.

That apart, there are issues on which right-wing anchors lay emphasis with a tone that suggests not much room for alternate ideologies as you would expect in a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-party parliamentary system.

National security, terrorism, religious sentiments, corruption, and dynastic rule are the pet themes that are distinct from the old celebrity shows that often stress economic issues like jobs and inflation, governance, secularism, and social harmony.

It is legitimate for the media to emphasise issues it prefers as part of editorial policy or regional focus, but where the shoe pinches for the INDIA grouping is the haranguing style and statements in which the viewers may well left behind with impressions created by the anchors than expressions generated by the spokespersons.