Sanatana Dharma Row: How Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remark Reflects On 'INDIA' Bloc

Less than a week after the Opposition's Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition reiterated its call for a united approach to protect the country's "secular, democratic fabric", the alliance finds itself in a fix.

Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement – calling for the 'abolition of Sanatana Dharma', equating it with diseases like “dengue, malaria and COVID-19," has not only received a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also a few of their alliance members.

With the DMK being a key member of the 'INDIA' bloc, The Quint asked political analysts how the remark reflects on the alliance's "inclusive" narrative ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.