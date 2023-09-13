Seat-Sharing Plans, Joint Rally: INDIA Panel Gears Up for First Meeting in Delhi

The 14-member coordination committee of the INDIA Opposition bloc is set to meet for the first time to talk election strategy on Wednesday, 13 September. The meeting will be held at the New Delhi residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

K C Venugopal (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD-U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), and Mehbooba Mufti (Peoples Democratic Party) are expected to participate in the meeting, according to a report by The Indian Express.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMP) MP Abhishek Banerjee may reportedly skip the meet as he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. He is being questioned by the central probe agency in connection with the West Bengal land-for-job scam.