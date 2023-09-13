Seat-Sharing Plans, Joint Rally: INDIA Panel Gears Up for First Meeting in Delhi

The 14-member coordination committee of the INDIA Opposition bloc is set to meet for the first time to talk election strategy on Wednesday, 13 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The 14-member coordination committee of the INDIA Opposition bloc is set to meet for the first time to talk election strategy on Wednesday, 13 September. The meeting will be held at the New Delhi residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
K C Venugopal (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD-U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), and Mehbooba Mufti (Peoples Democratic Party) are expected to participate in the meeting, according to a report by The Indian Express.
However, Trinamool Congress (TMP) MP Abhishek Banerjee may reportedly skip the meet as he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. He is being questioned by the central probe agency in connection with the West Bengal land-for-job scam.
The agenda for the first meeting of the INDIA poll strategy committee is likely to revolve around seat-sharing arrangements. There will also be discussions on the joint rally that had been proposed by the alliance's campaign committee, The Indian Express reported.
Less than a week after the INDIA coalition reiterated its call for a united approach to protect the country's "secular, democratic fabric" at the Mumbai meet, the alliance found itself in a fix.
Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement – calling for the 'abolition of Sanatana Dharma', equating it with diseases like “dengue, malaria and COVID-19," not only received sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also a few INDIA alliance parties.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal also differed from Udayanidhi's views.
"I am from Sanatan Dharma. Many of you also belong to Sanatan Dharma. I feel we should respect each other's religion and not speak wrong against it. It is not right. Everyone should respect each other's religion," the Delhi chief minister had said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined