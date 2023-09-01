Sharad Pawar Ends Ambivalence on 'INDIA' Alliance, Leaving Ajit Isolated

The matter got compounded with Sharad Pawar’s remarks that there was no split in the NCP and his indication that Ajit is more like a prodigal son. It had baffled his supporters and detractors alike.

But before such an awkward question could be put, the octogenarian leader himself was on the forefront against Ajit and the BJP, wondering why the Narendra Modi dispensation was not ordering a probe into the irrigation scam and the scandal in the apex cooperative bank in Maharashtra in which the newly installed Deputy CM is allegedly involved.

It was a double whammy for the brash and ambitious Ajit ahead of the I.N.D.I.A meeting.

He stood isolated in the Maharashtra government with his bete noire and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joining hands with another Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis against a decision taken by Ajit that had affected cooperatives run by the BJP leaders. It was a bolt from the blue for Ajit whose unconventional ways have hitherto not endeared the CM or the Deputy CM.