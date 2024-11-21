Bulldozer Verdict: Public Office is Not a License for Unchecked Power

The Supreme Court’s recent verdict, by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanathan, condemning arbitrary demolitions by state authorities serves as a crucial reaffirmation of the Constitution’s bedrock values, animated by the rule of law, the doctrine of separation of powers, and profound respect for the dignity of each citizen.

This landmark ruling, which criticises the executive’s reliance on demolitions as a form of extrajudicial punishment, resonates far beyond the specific cases it addresses. It reinforces the Constitution’s core ideals, reasserting the judiciary’s indispensable role as the ultimate guardian of the rule of law, as the bulwark preserving the balance of institutional power, and as the vigilant defender of fundamental rights.