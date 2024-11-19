Supreme Court's Bulldozer Verdict Raises Troubling Questions About Its Own Role

By merely establishing a procedure, the guidelines risk becoming a mechanism for legitimising state power in the case of demolitions as well. In the same book, Rothbard argues that the concept of checks and balances does not actually restrain power but instead serves as a “rubber stamp” for it. As he eloquently writes: “For if a judicial decree of ‘unconstitutional’ serves as a mighty check on government power, then an implicit or explicit verdict of ‘constitutional’ becomes a powerful tool for fostering public acceptance of ever-greater government power.”

Silent on the past brutality of arbitrary demolitions, the judgment also fails to recognise their communal nature and how they are weaponised against the Muslim community by both the political class and state machinery. This conspicuous failure to confront the reality of “bulldozer justice” is, in itself, a form of erasure inherent in the communal dog whistle that is “bulldozer justice.”