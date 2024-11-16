Can Judicial Guidelines Work When ‘Bulldozer Justice’ is PM's Political Slogan?

PM Modi’s “bulldozer” speech cited above refers to the instance of the BJP’s decades-long expertise in gaming the Supreme Court's rules, using them as a fig leaf for the very crimes they prohibit. Modi said that the INDIA bloc wanted to bulldoze the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, built by Modi and Yogi with the Supreme Court’s blessings on the ruins of a mosque that had been razed to the ground by kar sevaks in 1992, in express violation of a formal assurance given to the Supreme Court.

In spite of political speeches by the RSS and the BJP leaders declaring the intent to demolish the mosque, the Supreme Court had in November 1992 allowed a “symbolic kar seva” to proceed on 6 December, after securing a formal undertaking by the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh that the “status quo” on the structure would be maintained, and appointing its own observer to be present at the event. A speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee who went on to become Prime Minister, made a wink-wink “in-joke” about the Supreme Court order, that drew delighted laughter and applause from the kar sevaks.

He said, “The Supreme Court has appointed its observer. It has allowed kar seva, and its order will be obeyed. The Supreme Court has said we must not construct anything, but it has allowed us to offer prayers. Prayers cannot be offered singly but as a group. We cannot stand for hours as we pray, we need to sit. Naturally, we cannot sit if there are sharp stones on the ground, the ground will need to be levelled. We will also be doing a yagya (ritual), so there will be some construction also, at least a vedi (altar) will be constructed and I don’t think that the Supreme Court has prohibited any of these things. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Everything will be decided by the kar sevaks.”