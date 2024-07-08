Bulldozer Raj in MP: Houses Of 37 Various Undertrial Accused Demolished in June

On 11 June, alleged illegal encroachments outside houses of four habitual criminals were demolished in Kasai Mandi of the Kotwali police station area in Damoh.

"All four accused have been involved in various crimes like disturbing peace, assault, and cow-slaughter. The notice was given five days before taking action against the encroachments," a press release by the police said.

Damoh SP Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, while talking to Quint Hindi, said that these accused were identified on the basis of previous crimes.

"The municipal and revenue teams bulldozed those properties occupied by these criminals that were illegal. There are more such habitual criminals in the district whose encroached properties are being identified and further action may be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, brother of one of the accused, Kallu Qureshi, told Quint Hindi that if the administration believed that his brother was involved in cow slaughter, they should have filed a case against him, instead of demolishing their house.

"A case was forcibly made against Kallu Qureshi. His enclosure was built here which is now broken. Now, there is an open field where animals roam around," he claimed.