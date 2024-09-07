BJP's 'Bulldozer Raj': Does Law Permit 'Bulldozer Action'? | Janab, Aise Kaise?

In August 2024, Haji Shahzad Ali's house in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, was demolished after he was accused of pelting stones at a police station, during a protest demanding the arrest of preacher Ramgiri, who allegedly made lewd remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

Although the district administration labeled the house 'illegal,' it had been under construction for seven years with no prior objections.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has adopted a 'Bulldozer Action' approach similar to the 'Yogi Model' in Uttar Pradesh.

But do Indian laws allow the demolition of accused persons' homes before their guilt is proven? Or is the government bypassing justice under the guise of "instant justice" to appease the mob?

How then is the 'Bulldozer Raj' justified?

Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee explores these questions in this episode of 'Janab, Aise Kaise'.