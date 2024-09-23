'Bulldozer Injustice' and SC's Intervention to Prevent Punishment Before Trial

One can rebuild a house but not a ‘home’, because home represents not just a physical structure, but memories, security, and dignity.

On 17 September, the Supreme Court of India came down heavily on the authorities carrying out arbitrary or illegal demolitions across the country. By way of an interim order which will be in operation till 1 October, the SC has halted all demolitions and said, “Nothing will be done without the permission of the Court.”

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan passed this direction in a batch of petitions accusing various state governments of demolishing the buildings of persons accused of crimes as a punitive measure. The court held:

"Till the next date of hearing, we direct that there shall be no demolition anywhere across the country without seeking leave of this Court. We further clarify that our order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as [a] road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a Court of law."