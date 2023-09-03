Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
(Photo: iStock)
Writing for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram of Congress highlights the need to be "more modest" about the upcoming G-20 summit meeting and its outcome amid the escalating "hype" around the same.
Pointing out that G-20 meetings is a routine summit and India was a chair in 2003 and will be the chair in 2043, he states that India has the lowest income per capita (USD 2,085), largest number of poor (230 million) and a rank of 107 (out of 123) in the Global Hunger Index — among the several reasons for why India needs to be modest.
Last week brought a "whirlwind of political events," as Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express talks about the 'INDIA' alliance meeting held in Mumbai, announcement of special session of Parliament and the news of two major British newspapers writing about the creative business dealings of Gautam Adani.
As for the conclave in Mumbai, she takes a jibe at the Opposition stating that the Opposition, "you would think that they would come up with a new idea, new leaders who were not their children or even just a new political weapon to train on Modi."
As for the news about the alleged financial irregularities by Adani group, she writes:
In his piece for the Deccan Herald, Prakash Chandra, former editor of the Indian Defence Review, talks about India's first mission to the Sun, Aditya L1, carried by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C57 rocket. "Aditya L1 underlines ISRO's soaring confidence as a space agency capable of successfully launching interplanetary missions," he adds.
Chandra then proceeds to talk about the details of this mission, how it will take four months for Aditya L1 to get to its designated parking slot Lagrange point (L1) or K1 which is 1.5 million km from Earth.
In the last 20 years, international interest in the Sun has picked up, prompting several solar exploratory missions, Chandra noted.
Senior Indian journalist, Sunanda K Datta-Ray, in The Telegraph, writes, Narendra Modi’s attribution of Chandrayaan-3’s spectacular success “to all of humanity” was even more magnanimous than Neil Armstrong’s contested “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Ray writes that the somewhat "brash" appearance of the ISRO's current website with the G20 logo, slogans like “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," may not fully convey the gravitas of a lineage that goes back to the 1940s.
Suraj Yengde, author of 'Caste Matters' writes in The Indian Express about the incarceration of JNU scholar Umar Khalid, in jail since Delhi pogrom of 2020 and how many more should rise up to his cause and support.
Yengde further elaborates how his incarceration is now a concern for international governments and how there's something sinister about his arrest, adding that Umar's position on the "viciousness of caste has set him apart from the obviating positions of the Brahmanical left of India."
This editorial in The Hindu details how the Centre's stand to unable to commit itself to a timeline for restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is quite disappointing, especially four years after the State's status was downgraded to that of a Union Territory.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of J&K's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and the editorial states there has been a focus on the constitutional and historical issues which will ultimately determine the validity of the manner in which the State’s status was altered and its territory reorganised.
"If what has been happening in Manipur in the last three months is tragic, the response of the state Assembly to the events is nothing less than farcical," reads this editorial in the Deccan Herald.
The editorial elaborates that the Manipur Assembly held a session within six months of the conclusion as the six-month deadline ended on September 2. Ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, did not attend the session as they had communicated to the Governor for their inability to travel to the Meitei-dominated Imphal for security reasons.
"That shows not only the poor security situation in the state but also the deep distrust between the Kuki and Meitei communities even within the ruling party."
In this piece by former Director of IIT-Delhi, professor V Ramgopal Rao digs deep into the various reasons as to the pressing issue of mental health within coaching institutions and campuses. Over the past two years alone, 38 students have taken their lives, underscoring a larger problem.
The first two aspects which contribute to it are the imbalance in demand-supply ratio and the disparity between top and other institutions, he writes. The other reasons being the media's emphasis on high salaries, lack of resources for expansion and the rising lower middle-class aspirations.
Addressing these issues also requires a multi-faceted approach. Expansions of top-tier institutions, implementing more 'study now-pay later schemes and transparency in reporting pay packages. Even state universities, he states.
Writing for The New York Times, Ross Douthat speaks about Sohrab Ahmari, a noted American columnist and author, an "exponent of a combative Trumpian conservatism" who has been making the rounds explaining why he's giving up on right-wing populism.
Douthat speaks about his new book 'Tyranny, Inc" that Ahmari laments that the Trump administration often defaulted to warmed-over Reaganite policymaking.
"Biden administration has embraced similar ideas on trade and infrastructure, to the point where it’s fair to say that both parties have been reshaped by Trump’s ’16 campaign," he further adds.
However, he wonders Ahmari's "anti-pot, anti-porn, anti-crime aspects of his politics," is actually more relevant to US' situation than the New-Deal-liberal side that’s earning him new interest from the left.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)