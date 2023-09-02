How Made in Heaven Tests Limits of Secular, Liberal Imagination of Muslim Women

Lying on the hospital bed, surviving a suicide attempt following her husband Wasim’s second marriage, Shehnaz resolves to get a divorce and informs him that she is going to court. When Wasim pensively replies that he hasn’t done anything illegal, Shehnaz tells him that she will fight to overturn the law of polygamy, and tells Wasim with a reflective resolve,

“Main sirf Musalman nahin, I am also a citizen of this country,

Humari bhi kuch haq hone chahiye.”

( I am not only a Muslim, I am also a citizen of this country,

We should also have some rights.”)

Through these words, Shehnaz in Episode 7 (The Warrior Princess) joins the diverse subset of powerful women in the series Made in Heaven, who refuse to accept their secondary status prescribed by patriarchy entrenched in skin color, caste hierarchies, heteronormativity, and ageism.