Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh argues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's divisive rhetoric that has "become louder and more absurd" could backfire.

Using inflammatory language, such as likening the Congress Party manifesto to that of the Muslim League and making claims about 'Hindu wealth being stolen by a Congress government for infiltrators', she says, is not only alienating Muslims, "but also many Hindus who oppose ethnic and communal tensions in India."