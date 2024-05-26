Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads, so you won't have to.
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist and author Karan Thapar shares his guide to a competent television interview with the Prime Minister. He states that the most important point to remember is that the interviewer is asking questions on behalf of the audience, and so, they need to be pertinent and persistent.
Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, reflects on the pervasive issues of poverty, inequality, and caste discrimination in India, often overlooked amidst the country's economic growth. He also discusses promises made in the Congress party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aimed at addressing these issues.
In her piece for The Tribune, consumer rights columnist Pushpa Girimaji critiques a recent ruling by the Supreme Court exempting lawyers from professional liability for deficient services under the Consumer Protection Act (CP Act).
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh argues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's divisive rhetoric that has "become louder and more absurd" could backfire.
Using inflammatory language, such as likening the Congress Party manifesto to that of the Muslim League and making claims about 'Hindu wealth being stolen by a Congress government for infiltrators', she says, is not only alienating Muslims, "but also many Hindus who oppose ethnic and communal tensions in India."
Writing for The Times of India Prof Ashutosh Kumar breaks down the many reasons for Punjab's distinct political landscape.
The 'Punjab exceptionalism thesis', he argues, is shaped by its competitive party system, its focus on local rather than national issues, the dominance of the Jat Sikh peasantry in politics, the limited success of the BJP despite alliances, the emergence of AAP as a major player, its resistance to right-wing ideologies, and the decline of regional parties like Akali Dal.
Historian and social essayist Mukul Kesavan shares his polling day experience in his piece for The Telegraph. He takes us through the sequence of events, while simultaneously sharing his thoughts on the various contesting parties and the rationale behind his choice.
Writing for Deccan Herald Ashwin Mahesh asks, what ever happened to the decades-old promise that 'Indian universities will be able to compete with foreign ones'? He examines the causes for "the cycle of higher un-education", as he calls it, its consequences, and what it would take to set things right.
In his piece for Hindustan Times, Diplomat and Former Rajya Sabha MP, Pavan K Varma, traces the lesser-known history of ancient Bhopal through the many scientific and artistic accomplishments of Raja Bhoj of the Paramara dynasty who ruled over the Malwa region in the 11th Century.
Writing for Decan Chronicle author Shreya Sen-Handley reflects on why betrayal draws such strong emotions in us. Why does it cause us such anguish, more so than other unpleasant instances in our day-to-day lives? She traces some famous episodes of 'backstabbing' to make her point.
