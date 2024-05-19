Rest in Peace Narayanan Vaghul, the Bhishma Pitamah of India's Banking Industry

Narayanan Vaghul, an Indian banker and philanthropist, died at the age of 88 in his hometown Chennai on 18 May 2024.

The ‘accidental banker’ was born in a very modest, large family in rural Tamil Nadu in 1936. Vaghul’s journey to becoming one of the most respected bankers in India is a testament to his exceptional intellect, unwavering dedication, and profound understanding of finance.

After completing his Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola College, Madras (currently Chennai) he set out on a remarkable career in banking. Though banking was not his first choice, he came to represent and transform the financial services industry in immeasurable ways.