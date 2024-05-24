In Election Ads, Congress Bets on Satire, BJP on Hate and Fear

It is difficult to elaborately survey an election campaign that works in dozens of states and languages, via radio, TV, hoardings and videos that circulate through social media, but it is quite clear that the Congress party believes laughter is the best medicine, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that fear is the key.

Few will disagree that the current Lok Sabha elections rank probably as the most bitterly fought in a long time, perhaps the bitterest since India's Independence. Even the 1977 election that marked the exit of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Emergency rule since 1975 was more significant for its outcome than a vicious campaign.

But, is there a lighter side to the bitter contest? Or, conversely, is bitter necessarily better?