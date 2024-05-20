Success of Either Alliance in Maharashtra Depends on Seamless Transfer of Votes

The electoral battle for Maharashtra enters its last leg today. In the fifth phase of voting, 13 seats of this state are in contention, while 35 have already voted.

Maharashtra, with its uthal puthal in the last five years, is a key battleground state where the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc hopes to make a severe dent in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to minimise its losses via an alliance with supportive factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (which have retained the original symbols of their respective parties).

Between the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena, the battle is over Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. A similar one is being fought between chacha (Sharad Pawar) and bhatija (Ajit Pawar) over whose faction is the real NCP.