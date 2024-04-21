Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his 'Swaminomics' column in The Times of India, Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar argues that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is highly unlikely to change the Constitution to abandon secularism if it wins a massive Lok Sabha victory.

"It already has what many call a de facto Hindu state, while formally sticking to secularism. Why abandon a formula that has succeeded in practical politics and is an internationally workable fudge?" he writes.