EVMs-VVPATs Controversy: Key Reasons Why SC’s Rigid Stand Doesn’t Help Democracy

When one of the counsels representing one of petitioners said the glass on the viewing window in the VVPAT was dark and the slip is visible only when the bulb lights up for seven seconds and requested that the glass should be made transparent like earlier and it be kept lit all the time, the bench responded, “whether it is transparent, translucent glass on the VVPAT machine or bulb, you are taking it too far. The bulb helps you see it, that is all. … Now, everything cannot be suspected. You cannot be critical of everything. If an explanation is given, you must appreciate it... Whether to have a bulb or not or the brightness, etc. is for them to decide. We are not disputing it is a fundamental right, but oversuspicion is not working out here."

When the counsel said that no aspersion was being cast on the ECI but the possibility for improvement existed, the bench responded, "Agree. But if they have improved things within the four corners of the law, then it is fine. Bulb or no bulb, how does it matter? If an explanation is given, then you must appreciate it. Oversuspicion of everything is a problem. A voter has to satisfy himself, that's all. They gave an explanation for the improvement; you heard them and everyone heard them."

When a reported instance of an EVM polling an extra vote during a mock poll in Kerala's Kasargod was brought to the notice of the bench, the bench seemed satisfied by a statement of the ECI official that, "These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court" No further questions were asked.