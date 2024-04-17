West Bengal: As Modi Firms His Grip, Can Mamata Bridge the North-South Divide?

BJP’s campaign, on the other hand, in Bengal this time, is distinctly different than its bid for power in 2019. It used to be a Band Baja Barat sort of campaign in 2019, with hordes of BJP leaders of all hues trouping down to raise a cacophony with band parties, performers and curious onlookers joining the fray. Every leader would hold a roadshow splurging money but lacking a uniform narrative.

The poll campaign has been curated differently here by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several counts. First, the 'Chaiwala’ of 2019 has emerged in a new avatar in 2024 in the election arena as a 'dream merchant’ or swapna ka sawadagar. In rallies, Modi is chanting a new mantra: "I have come to deliver. I will make sure your dream is fulfilled. Aap ka swapna, mera sankalp – Your dream is my pledge. My guarantee.”

The earlier slogan of "Double Engine Ki Sarkar" was also replaced this time by one that exhorted the crowd to vote for a “Sashakt Sarkar. Sashakt Bharat.”