Naveen Patnaik is Contesting From 2 Seats in Odisha. What Could Be Going Wrong?

Excessive dependence on police intelligence on the winnability of the aspirants for tickets too queered the pitch. As a result, a lot of sitting MLAs and MPs had to be replaced this time and the ruling party had to rely on the last-minute turncoats who were given tickets as if there was no tomorrow with the belief that they would split the opposition votes.

While BJD had won 12 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 in Odisha out of 21, BJP had wrested eight and Congress one. Given the dominance of BJD over the entire state, BJP’s performance was considered spectacular and many thought the feat was achieved because of a secret understanding between both the parties. It is a different matter that many BJP candidates lost Assembly polls narrowly. The majority of the Lok Sabha seats BJP won were parts of western Odisha, where the Modi wave and an emotional disconnect with coastal Odisha played a major role. The same factors, it seems, even continue today.

Therefore, the political heavyweights from BJP and Congress have chosen their constituencies this time in the western belt seeking to exploit the fragile emotional and cultural conflicts with the coastal Odisha amidst the demand for a separate Koshal State, though this may not turn out to be a game changer.

Naveen’s decision, however, to contest from Kantananji, at least 380 km west of Bhubaneswar could be based on a well-thought-out strategy to reassure the western Odisha voters mired in extreme poverty and unemployment that he is there for them. His candidature from Kantabanji is bound to impact the voting pattern in western Odisha and may bring the warring factions in the party together. But this is just an assumption.

(Srimoy Kar is a senior journalist based in Odisha. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)