Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"In Ashish Shelar, the Supreme Court clarified that suspension is a 'self-security mechanism' of the House and not a punitive tool. When the majority has its way, the minority must have its say. However, when the party in power uses suspension to stifle dissent, evade collective responsibility, and silence opposition, it amounts to a political process failure in a parliamentary democracy. The remedy then rests in a healthy dialogue across the floor of the House."

Manoj Kumar Sharma, Kartikey Singh, and Abhinav Partap Singh Sachdeva, in their piece for The Indian Express