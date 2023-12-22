Sandeep Reddy Vanga Wants To Make Toxic Films – But He's Not Okay With Criticism

The aversion to criticism and the reluctance to engage with consequences is, of course, not just a feature of misogyny; it's also a highlight of the project of tyrannical nationalism and censorship.

The same men who go after Ranbir Kapoor for saying he likes to eat beef later turncoat to praise a film which ends with the actor pointing to his crotch (allegedly Vanga's message to his critics).

For people who have, for the last nine years, heard, "Why don't you go to Pakistan?" for expressing any word of dissent, Vanga's attack on his critics with, "The way they talk, they should go to China to teach English," will seem eerily familiar. (The latter, of course, has an added flavour of racism, but I digress). None of this is surprising. Not even the number of tweets that accuse these critics of favouring "films like Pathaan and Jawaan."

It's not even a dog whistle and a quiet stand-in for Muslim actors anymore; it's an out-and-out bold proclamation of a State-ordained bigotry.