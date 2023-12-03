Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

When and where and why did we decide that tight-fitting synthetic uniforms, absolutely unfit for our weather, must be worn by people in service industries? Why do women have to wear men’s clothing irrespective of their comfort levels? If you say it helps you being agile, then please tell me if you can run more comfortably in a well fitted ladies’ suit or ill-fitting tight pants that makes you conscious because you are not used to wearing it.

Anuradha Goyal, for The New Indian Express