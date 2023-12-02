Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: An Old-fashioned Man Who Played With a Straight Bat

There can be little doubt that Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is the greatest Indian military leader since independence. This is for the simple reason that the armies under his command won one of the greatest military victories in the subcontinent, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh and the utter defeat of Pakistan's army with the surrender of some 90,000 personnel.

Manekshaw’s leadership in 1971 wasn’t in this tactical stroke or that operational achievement. As the Commander-in-Chief, his task was strategic—marshalling forces and equipment, parceling them out to field commanders and supervising their moves on the field, and most importantly, dealing with the political leadership.

All through his life Manekshaw was known for his sense of humour, and his moral and physical courage. Fighting in Burma, in World War II, he was severely wounded and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry.