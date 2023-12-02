Are 'Aspirational Indians' Dreaming Again? Two-Wheeler Sales Provide a Hint

When data for two-wheeler production and sales in India in October 2023 were released recently, the author realised that the long winter for 'aspirational Indians' might finally be coming to an end.

This was confirmed by the evening of 30 November when data for GDP growth for the July-September quarter was released. Contrary to expectations of a 6.5 percent growth rate, the Indian economy grew at a more than healthy 7.6 percent.

It’s not party time yet for them, but it does look like this bloc of Indians are finally beginning to open their digital wallets. This could be huge factor for the future of the Indian economy, irrespective of who wins electoral battles and wars.