Orry, Not Sorry

For someone who stayed limited to niche subreddit circles, he has slowly and steadily climbed up into the mainstream discourse. A case in point is Karan Johar asking Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey on a Koffee with Karan episode as to who Orry is and what he does. The actresses rehashed his description of himself as someone who is “…is loved, but misunderstood…,” and someone who “works on himself. He gets massages, he does yoga,” a throwback to his Cosmopolitan India video interview with Sonal Ved at the top of this year.

Even as the Internet loves to hate and admire him in equal parts, one can’t help but compare Orry’s statements and zingers (“I’ve experienced attempted murder because my friend left me alone at a party without saying as much as a bye and I could have fallen off the roof and died, having had a couple of shots”) to the sheer carnivalesque absurdity of Rakhi Sawant – the queen of Camp – who has served, and served so consistently. That he’s made it as a wild card entry to Big Boss, the Indian pastiche version of the American reality TV show Big Brother, is in line with how you’d imagine his graph to grow.

There is, of course, a long list of people who’ve left a trail of crumbs on how to template oneself in the famous-for-being-famous-game. The OGs in this list include Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the Kardashians-Jenners, Amber Rose, and the most famous reality TV housewife Lisa Vanderpump, all of whom are part of a legacy of people who’ve built their empires on fame alone.