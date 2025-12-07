Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“You’re in a position like that of someone in government who can overlook a lapse,” said Murthy, “but there’s one big difference between you and that someone.” “What?” asked Raghavan warily. “Don’t take this personally,” Murthy said, taking his first sip. “I don’t mean that you might take a bribe. You won’t... The difference is that if you mark this boy Raju, the rest of the class will know about it, and might decide to do something about it.” “What do you mean?” asked Raghavan. “When you bribe someone in government to get a favour,” said Murthy. “It’s unfair to every citizen. It’s unfair to a lot of people who don’t know each other. Everyone thinks someone else should take care of it, so no one really bothers to follow up. It becomes a victimless crime. The few cases in which somebody gets caught, like Lalu Prasad, are pure theatre. Politicians use that theatre.”

Shashi Warrier, Deccan Chronicle