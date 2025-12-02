Writing About ‘Writing About Caste’

Caste is incepted at birth and initiation into it begins even before the birth of spoken language. From childbirth to early rituals around the newborn, caste markers are incorporated not just in cultural functions but also often on the very body of the baby. From piercings, to kajal markings to ward off evil eye, to bits of tiny jewellery and much more, is sourced from caste-coded community anthropological traditions.

Kancha Illiah Shepherd, in his iconic book Why I am not a Hindu, has masterfully laid out a multiplicity of caste-coded behavioral, linguistic, social, and cultural norms, from birth to death, that are deeply ethnographically engrained.

These caste norms and traditions are also not frozen. They change and twist with geography and minor sub-caste differences. So much so that a different clan from the same caste group native to a region a few hundred miles away, may have significant divergences in these practices. Indeed, among my own kin, Gujjars from Punjab differ from those in Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, who themselves will have many differences with those native to the NCR cities of Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, or the Bharatpur-Alwar belt of Rajasthan.