Sanchar Saathi: The Government Has Earned Our Distrust

If a government application was forcefully implanted in your device, and was impossible for you to delete, what could go wrong?

The Sanchar Saathi application, which the Indian government told companies like Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung to install in new devices, and push to devices already in use by us, was, on the face of it, a well meaning exercise. It would allow people to report frauds, block and report stolen devices, and check all mobile numbers linked to their identity.

Even though the Ministry of Communications has backtracked twice now — initially it said that the application can be deleted, and later on said that handset manufacturers don’t mandatorily have to install it on user devices — I think it’s important to understand why there was a big backlash.