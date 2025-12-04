Mounting BLO Deaths Underscore Dark Reality of SIR Process

At least nine BLOs are reported to have died in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and seven in Uttar Pradesh (UP). As against this, the figure in West Bengal is six. Not only is the death toll disturbing, the SIR exercise seems to be creating havoc on the ground in these two BJP-ruled states. TV channels have shown video grabs of sobbing officers crying about not being able to take the pressure anymore.

In some areas in these states, there has been outright rebellion by stressed-out BLOs. The Noida administration has registered 60 FIRs against BLOs and seven supervisors for alleged negligence and disobedience, while in Bahraich, two BLOs were suspended for misconduct. Elsewhere in UP, a school teacher resigned from her job in sheer frustration, saying she could not devote adequate time to either the SIR work assigned to her or to teaching her students.

In MP, the BJP government was forced on the backfoot after it was found that four assistants appointed to help BLOs to complete the SIR exercise on time were BJP members. They were hastily removed, leaving those BLOs without backup to lessen the pressure of work.

In BJP-ruled Rajasthan, too, schoolteachers are up in arms because they are being made to do SIR work in addition to their educational assignments. In fact, many have lodged official complaints about their increased workload. They say they are putting in 12-18 hours a day to complete the electoral rolls revision within the short time frame laid down by the ECI, while simultaneously not allowing their primary jobs as teachers to suffer.

The irony is when a TMC delegation met the full bench of the Election Commission recently to ask for reconsideration of the exercise, ECI officials blamed Mamata Banerjee’s government for making "baseless allegations".

Apparently, in response to the TMC’s dramatic statement that the ECI has blood on its hands, the Commission hit back to suggest that the party and state government were to blame for BLOs deaths, not the SIR. This is the line being parroted by the BJP too.