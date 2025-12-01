GDP Growth Without Tax Boom: The Real State of Revenues, Expenditures & Deficits

The government had budgeted its net tax receipts (Rs 28.37 lakh crore) growth at 10.97 percent over 2024-25 revised estimates. At the end of October 2025, net tax receipt growth is down by (-)2.35 percent, which is partly explained by the fact that the Centre transferred a much higher share of taxes (15.49 percent) to the states.

Dynamism of Central taxes can be better understood by looking at individual taxes (corporation taxes, income taxes, GST, etc) and overall GTRs. In all three major taxes, receipts are significantly undershooting budgeted growth.

Until October 2025, the government received Rs 5.13 lakh crore in corporation taxes, only 5.18 percent higher than the revenues of Rs 4.88 lakh crore received during the last year. This is considerably lower than 10.41 percent growth budgeted for the year. As there was no giveaway on corporation tax in the Budget or otherwise, corporation tax under-performance is solely on account of poor economic and profitability performance of the corporate sector.

The Narendra Modi government had announced a major income tax bonanza for individual income taxpayers in the Budget by making incomes up to Rs 12 lakh a year tax-exempt and reducing effective taxes substantially for those earning up to Rs 25 lakh a year. Despite this, the government’s financial managers had budgeted an increase of 14.4 percent in non-corporate income tax receipts (Rs 14.38 lakh crore) for 2025-26.

For the first seven months, non-corporate income tax growth is tracking only 6.89 percent—less than half the required growth. A significant shortfall awaits the government this year as non-corporate tax growth seems to be stabilising around only six percent.

The Prime Minister announced GST double Diwali gift on 15 August. This has now become part of the GST tax system. GST tax data until October 2025 (which includes the effect of the big boost in sales in September as GST tax cuts became effective from 22 September), however, does not show any impressive spurt.

Central GST receipts were up only 8.8 percent in October 2025 despite a little sleight of hand. The Central government distributed Rs 20,968 crore more than the Integrated GST (IGST) it received, which artificially propped up Central GST receipts. However, with negative IGST growth and GST compensation receipts declining in October, the Central government‘s overall GST receipts were actually down by (-)11.7 percent for the month.

For seven months, Central GST receipts recorded growth of only 6.14 percent (much less than the budgeted 11.28 percent growth). Taking the IGST and Central GST together, the GST receipts growth at only 1.12 percent is far lower than the budgeted GST growth of 10.93 percent.

A big hole in GST receipts is staring in the face of the Central government.

All in all, all three big sources of central tax revenues—corporation tax, non-corporate income taxes, and GST—are staring at a significant under-performance this year.

To add to the woes, provisional GTRs for 2024-25 at Rs 37.95 lakh crore are less than Rs 38.53 lakh crore 2024-25RE. If GTRs grow at 6 percent over last year’s receipt, the Central government is likely to see at a shortfall of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

That would have quite a devastating effect on the Budget performance.