Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Let us dissect the anatomy of this failure. The immediate trigger was the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The logic is unassailable: tired pilots kill people. However, in the chaotic ecosystem of Indian aviation, logic is the first casualty. The airlines, having run their rosters on the razor’s edge of human endurance for years, threw up their hands. They did not have the pilots to support a humane roster. And how did the government respond? Did it enforce the safety norms with an iron hand? No. It bent backward.

Anand Neelakantan for The New Indian Express