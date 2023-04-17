Satyendar Jain, PMLA and the Shrinking Contours of Personal Liberty

Laid down under Section 45 of the PMLA, these twin conditions, while necessitating that the prosecution is heard before grant of bail, also mandate that bail be granted only when the Court is satisfied that there are “reasonable grounds” for believing that:

(i) the accused has not committed the alleged offence; and that

(ii) he shall not commit any offence while out on bail.

These “reasonable grounds”, as expounded by the apex court, constitute something more than a prima facie case and require substantial reasons for the court to make up its mind in favour of the accused.

The provision, at the very first glance, sounds excessive and in transgression of the settled bail jurisprudence in India, which does not require a detailed appreciation of evidence and/or discussion on merits of the case at the stage of bail hearing.