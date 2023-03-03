'Chilling Effect': Ex-SC Judge Laments Recent PMLA Verdict, Slams BBC 'Survey'
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, on Thursday, 2 March, condemned the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that upheld several stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
What did he say? Justice Nariman pointed out that the 2022 judgment overruled his own previous verdict of 2017 which had read down stringent bail conditions of PMLA.
He added that this was "very unfortunate" because it has now become difficult to get bail in money laundering cases.
The retired top court judge was speaking at the inaugural Jitendra Desai Memorial Lecture, on the topic, "Freedom of Speech: Contemporary Challenges".
The 2017 & 2022 PMLA Verdicts: In 2017, Justices Nariman and SK Kaul had read down Section 45(1) of the PMLA, which imposed two additional conditions for release on bail.
The top court had then explained how these twin conditions were discriminatory and arbitrary.
It had held that Section 45 the presumption of innocence on its head, and such a provision can be upheld only if there is a compelling state interest.
But, this verdict was overruled in 2022 by a 3-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.
That's not all: Justice Nariman went on to criticise the Union Government's banning of the BBC Documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question.'
The two-part documentary is related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
He added that the Income Tax 'raids' that followed this were "even more unfortunate."
