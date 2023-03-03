'Chilling Effect': Ex-SC Judge Laments Recent PMLA Verdict, Slams BBC 'Survey'

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, on Thursday, 2 March, condemned the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that upheld several stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

What did he say? Justice Nariman pointed out that the 2022 judgment overruled his own previous verdict of 2017 which had read down stringent bail conditions of PMLA.

He added that this was "very unfortunate" because it has now become difficult to get bail in money laundering cases.