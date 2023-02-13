Rana Kapoor Bail: HC Order is Welcome, But PMLA's Twin Conditions Still an Issue

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to Rana Kapoor, the main accused in a money laundering case stemming from the Yes Bank scam.

The prime allegation against Kapoor is that he violated banking norms and illegally extended credit facilities to several companies, in lieu of personal illegal gratification.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its complaint (the equivalent of a chargesheet in regular criminal cases) before the trial court in Delhi, in 2021.

As per practice, the ED files its complaint before the trial court at the end of its investigation; post which, the trial court must apply its mind and decide if there is enough merit to proceed with a trial.

If there is, the accused persons are summoned by court and directed to appear and participate in the trial.

At the time of appearance, the accused persons have to apply for bail before court and fulfil any conditions which may be imposed by court for grant of bail.

This is a routine matter so long as the accused has cooperated with the investigation and if they have not been arrested previously. In most cases courts are inclined to grant bail, subject to the accused appearing before court on every date fixed for trial proceedings.