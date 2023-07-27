Rising Tides: Examining Threats to 5 Million Lives in Kolkata's Nearest Delta

The Sundarban Gangetic Delta, with its low-lying topography, is highly vulnerable to sea-level rise, according to the AR6 report. Throughout the 21st century, global sea levels are projected to continue rising, putting coastal communities, including those in the Sundarbans, at severe risk. Climate change is amplifying extreme weather events in the region, such as cyclones, storm surges, and heavy rainfall. Due to its proximity to the Bay of Bengal, the delta faces an elevated risk, with these events potentially increasing in both frequency and intensity over time.

Compounding the challenges, human activities in the delta region and rising sea levels contribute to coastal erosion and land subsidence. These environmental threats directly threaten the livelihoods and homes of millions of people living in the Sundarban Gangetic Delta. One of the most critical ecosystems in the region is the Sundarbans mangrove forest, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, climate change significantly threatens its biodiversity and the communities that depend on its resources. Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and rising sea levels can disrupt this unique ecosystem's delicate balance, impacting flora, fauna, and local livelihoods.

With the situation’s urgency evident, immediate action is required to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the Sundarban Gangetic Delta. The need for ambitious emissions reductions and adaptation measures to safeguard the region's communities and invaluable natural resources. Efforts to promote social equity and well-being in the region must be integrated into adaptation and mitigation strategies. Inclusive decision-making, addressing social vulnerabilities, and strengthening social safety nets are essential to prioritise the most vulnerable groups, including women, children, indigenous communities, and those living in poverty.