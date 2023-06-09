Hard-Hitting Ad Reimagines Nursery Rhymes in a World Affected by Climate Change

Jack and Jill to Twinkle Twinkle: nursery rhymes reimagined.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
Climate change is an undeniable truth in today's world. The frequent heatwaves, untimely rain, and droughts are just a few reminders that depict the severity of the impending climate disaster.
To illustrate this issue further, Tata Tea has come up with a compelling advertisement that reimagines childhood nursery rhymes to resonate with a world affected by climate change.
The video opens with a primary school's poetry day event, with parents awaiting the performances of their children. One by one, students come up to the stage and recite their poems. Each poem is a grim but powerful warning that we must act right away to protect our environment before it is too late.
The thought-provoking advertisement has been appreciated by social media users, who said that it's "a climate change lesson for all of us to learn."
Check out the comments:
While Tata's efforts are being praised, some users did point out that the people in the video were drinking tea in a disposable cups that aren't completely biodegradable as they are coated with plastic. Thus users urged the company to be more considerate and genuine in their approach.
